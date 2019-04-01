6

How do you find candidates for user testing?

7 hours ago from , Co-founder of https://getacquainted.co/

Hi DN,

Been trying to do regular user testing at work and finding the recruitment of external testers painful. Tried a few recruitment agencies and the service has been poor, expensive and still requires a fair amount of admin.

Any suggestions or advice?

I've started mucking around with an idea based on this, where I'm recruiting testers and adding them to a database that I can share with other startups / designers (with their permission, of course). Idea being we can all have access to decent candidates without the need for 3rd party recruitment. Basic version would be a database that you can filter and segment, then fire off an email to suggested candidates.

https://www.userpool.co/ (excuse the rough landing page - literally a brain fart)

Would anyone be interested in helping out and pooling resources or signing up? I'm London based so would only make sense if you're from there.

Cheers!

  • Adam ConradAdam Conrad, 19 minutes ago

    My buddies built User Interviews to handle this problem so give them a try

    • Stevie EStevie E, 1 minute ago

      That is pretty much exactly what I was envisioning! Thanks for sharing.

  • Zsolt KZsolt K, 1 hour ago

    Exact same reason I built PingPong: https://hellopingpong.com/ and also have 11k+ people from the UK.

    Nice design and concept by the way.

    • Stevie EStevie E, 4 minutes ago

      Love your site - it's beautiful.

      So many questions, lol. Your concept is great, but I'd like to find users to come in for in-person testing.

      Would you be up for a chat offline? I'd be fascinated to find out more about you and how you started. Thanks

