Show DN: Threesided Creative site redesign (threesided.ca)
8 hours ago from Scott Gamble, Technical Design Manager
Love the look here. The short and sweet animations are great, love the texture, the asymmetrical design elements, the photos, and the typography. Has a little Super Team Deluxe vibe to it.
The menu seems a little unnecessary given how short the page is. After scrolling to the bottom I clicked "About" thinking that would go to another page. If you're going to have the menu there, maybe make the triangle logo clickable so you can scroll back to the top.
But yeah, overall this looks great!
Hey everyone! I've been hard at work getting this design together and I feel pretty dang proud of it! It's got a lot of quirk and character, something we really wanted to emphasize about our brand.
We're actively looking for new clients, so if quirky is what you need, we have it in spades. :D
Love it! The character is definitely coming across, something that not many sites make an effort in doing. Great stuff
