User-friendly calculator to become debt-free (itunes.apple.com)
3 hours ago from Jesse Flores, Product Builder @everydayworks
3 hours ago from Jesse Flores, Product Builder @everydayworks
The Debt Snowball Calculator is an app that calculates your debt using the debt snowball method. It starts by paying off your smallest balance first then applying those payments to the next loan allowing your payment to get bigger and bigger as you progress.
When you start down this journey of realizing that you have so much debt. It can get overwhelming really, really fast.
I tried to design the app that is a bit friendlier, with subtle colors and fun animations but, most importantly a way out. After the calculations are all configured it walks you through a plan on becoming debt-free. Breaking down payments for every month. The cool thing it also does is create a printable debt-free chart for you to track your payoff plan on paper. Nothing beats seeing your progress on a daily basis to get you pumped.
Hope you all like it. I really wanted to create something that was different than traditional debt payoff apps that had a more excel based user experience.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now