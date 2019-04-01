Outsource Web Design

There are many reasons for web design outsourcing, especially for smaller companies and startups. The key benefits of outsourcing web design are cost reduction, broad skill sets, great tech experts, and risk mitigation.

You should conduct a great screening process to find the proper vendor. As soon as everything is settled, you may benefit from the many advantages of web outsourcing.

You can start with a simple web project if you want to avoid a negative website outsourcing experience. For success take the following steps:

Do your own investigation (write a project description, list business goals, specify technical requirements, calculate the project’s budget, note questions for a pre-screening process)

Make a list of all the potential web outsourcing vendors

Conduct vendor screening process (via e-mail, Skype interviews)

Analyze the data that you have collected (website, proposals, portfolios, references, resumes, tech capabilities and skills, years on the market, number of projects)

Select company (sign the contract & NDA, negotiate your payment options)

Arrange communication and project supervision process (utilize tools like Confluence, InvisionApp, Gdocs, JIRA, etc.)

More information you can read here https://mlsdev.com/blog/77-how-to-outsource-web-development