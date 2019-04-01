Gorilla User Testing: Using Primates To Advance Human-Centered Design (medium.com)
7 hours ago from Liz M, Product Designer
Be careful with your biases when choosing rewards for the apes. It’s common to think that apes like bananas, but that is actually a very apeist assumption. We found that most of our test subjects preferred foie gras.
Quality shitpost
The frame that's been chosen for the Steve Jobs quote is utterly fantastic.
Looks at article — looks at date — Gives a nod of approval
