2
Amazon's App Pattern That Take Advantage of Unused Real Estate (waveguide.io)
1 hour ago from Juan J. Ramirez, Another Designer
1 hour ago from Juan J. Ramirez, Another Designer
What can I say except I'm not feeling it. Mainly because we are moving away from hamburger menus, not towards it. Thus I don't see much future for this pattern and I wouldn't call it a "pattern" if it's only Amazon who's doing it.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now