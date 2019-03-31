Portfolio Decks: Yay or Nay?
5 hours ago from Du Hoang, UX/UI Designer
I've noticed a recent trend of designers using "Portfolio Decks" to solicit full-time employment.
For those unfamiliar, Portfolio Decks are a cross between traditional design portfolios and the pitch decks that startups use to raise money.
My questions to you are: Has anyone tried using Portfolio Decks? How do you even use them? Do you send it with your resume? How are they superior to an online portfolio? Does spending a lot of time on a portfolio deck negate the needs for a design challenge deck? Is this a fad?
Thank you
