Portfolio Decks: Yay or Nay?

5 hours ago from , UX/UI Designer

I've noticed a recent trend of designers using "Portfolio Decks" to solicit full-time employment.

For those unfamiliar, Portfolio Decks are a cross between traditional design portfolios and the pitch decks that startups use to raise money.

My questions to you are: Has anyone tried using Portfolio Decks? How do you even use them? Do you send it with your resume? How are they superior to an online portfolio? Does spending a lot of time on a portfolio deck negate the needs for a design challenge deck? Is this a fad?

Thank you

1 comment

  • Ariel VerberAriel Verber, 1 hour ago

    i only did it once, when i was asked to. I wouldn't do it otherwise - a portfolio is a good way to show your skills and get that interview. some employers want to see your presentation skills, and in this case you might want to edit your portfolio in a form of a presentation

