Would you like me to build an ios/android DN reader?

1 hour ago from , UX Designer / Front End Developer

I'm on ios in Europe and I can't seem to find a DN reader available in my region. From what I understand there are alternatives on android. So yeah, would this contribute something meaninful to the community?

  • Daniel GoldenDaniel Golden, 12 minutes ago

    If you do choose to make one, it may be helpful to take a look at some of the ones from the early days. Some were really great :'(.

    https://www.designernews.co/things

    • M SM S, 1 minute ago

      I did look there! My problem is that they’re either not available in EU or they’re on android (i run ios).

      Was there anything in particular that you thought about? Maybe I could add it :)

