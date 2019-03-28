7
The Design of Apple's Credit Card (arun.is)
2 hours ago from Arun Venkatesan, Designer / Developer
2 hours ago from Arun Venkatesan, Designer / Developer
I didn’t know the card itself was so Apple-y. Cool.
BTW, the tool pictured to hollow out the Mac Mini is a slot cutter, not an end mill as noted in the caption.
Feels a bit satire to me.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now