  • Tyson KingsburyTyson Kingsbury, a minute ago

    also, an export command or feature that could export your components as 'react' or 'angular' etc... that sort of thing would be fantastic too...to assist with Developer handoff

  • Tyson KingsburyTyson Kingsbury, a minute ago

    much in the same way that Indesign can 'batch collect' all your elements, it'd be neat of Figma could do something similar with your components, collecting them all and grouping them etc (pardon me if that's already a thing, and I just haven't figured it out yet lol)

  • Tyson KingsburyTyson Kingsbury, 1 minute ago

    this is goddamn genius :)

  • Dakoda Johnson, 34 minutes ago

    This video chat feature would capitalize on Figma's already strong collaboration feature set.

    Allowing people to chat in real time while discussing designs would further increase the collaborative nature of the platform.

    Let me know what feature you think design tools are missing in the comments! :)

