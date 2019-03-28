[ 01 ] Figma Video Chat Concept - Feedback Welcome! (dribbble.com)
44 minutes ago from Dakoda Johnson, UI/UX Designer @ Allegion
also, an export command or feature that could export your components as 'react' or 'angular' etc... that sort of thing would be fantastic too...to assist with Developer handoff
much in the same way that Indesign can 'batch collect' all your elements, it'd be neat of Figma could do something similar with your components, collecting them all and grouping them etc (pardon me if that's already a thing, and I just haven't figured it out yet lol)
this is goddamn genius :)
This video chat feature would capitalize on Figma's already strong collaboration feature set.
Allowing people to chat in real time while discussing designs would further increase the collaborative nature of the platform.
Let me know what feature you think design tools are missing in the comments! :)
