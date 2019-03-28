2 comments

  • Leif AbrahamLeif Abraham, 13 minutes ago

    For the last year the team at Matador has built this stellar and beautiful app to let people trade stocks for free.

    Users have the option to share what they buy and sell with others in the community, follow each other to discover interesting stocks.

    Nice bonus: Any cash on the account get 2.5% interest

    Please play with the app and share any feedback! Highly appreciated!

    Thanks everyone!

    P.S.: It's currently US only

    1 point
  • Mauricio Paim, a minute ago

    Congrats. Meanwhile in EU, not seeing similar apps, if anyone knows please let me know.

    0 points