Matador launched: Free stock trading + Social feed of trades + 2.5% on cash
1 hour ago from Leif Abraham, Co-Founder at AND CO, Partner at Prehype
For the last year the team at Matador has built this stellar and beautiful app to let people trade stocks for free.
Users have the option to share what they buy and sell with others in the community, follow each other to discover interesting stocks.
Nice bonus: Any cash on the account get 2.5% interest
Please play with the app and share any feedback! Highly appreciated!
Thanks everyone!
P.S.: It's currently US only
Congrats. Meanwhile in EU, not seeing similar apps, if anyone knows please let me know.
