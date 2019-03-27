Best design feedback tool for Sketch?

Essentially I'm trying to improve the way we handle design feedback and changes at the agency I work for, and I'm sick of clients emailing me vague minor changes like 'make the font under the title bigger'. I like Pastel's feedback tool for web design (usepastel.com) but doesn't support Sketch files. Changing to Figma isn't an option. Anyone have recommendations? Ideally it be some sort of Sketch viewer that the user can add and position comments. Plz help.