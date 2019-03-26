Pastel 2.0 (usepastel.com)
1 hour ago from Aloke Pillai, Chachu Inc.
their logo looks like upside down google jamboard.
Hah, I see it. Looks like a music note.
OK guys, am I missing something?
$99/mo is rather steep for what I see...
Hey Yasen. Co-founder here. It's $25/mo for single users, $99/mo for small teams. We just added the ability to comment on images, so if you don't use the prototyping features on Invision and just the commenting, Pastel replaces Invision for you and consolidates feedback on both static designs and interactive websites. Did you get a chance to see the product in action?
