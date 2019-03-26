4 comments

  • George Brown, 1 hour ago

    their logo looks like upside down google jamboard. Image title

  • Yasen DimovYasen Dimov, 5 minutes ago

    OK guys, am I missing something?

    $99/mo is rather steep for what I see...

    • Aloke Pillai, 1 minute ago

      Hey Yasen. Co-founder here. It's $25/mo for single users, $99/mo for small teams. We just added the ability to comment on images, so if you don't use the prototyping features on Invision and just the commenting, Pastel replaces Invision for you and consolidates feedback on both static designs and interactive websites. Did you get a chance to see the product in action?

