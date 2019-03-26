3
Do you all agree that studio's or agencies should have pricing upfront? (trypixel.co)
2 hours ago from Jennifer Nuncio, Designer at Conta Marketing
2 hours ago from Jennifer Nuncio, Designer at Conta Marketing
It’s a good idea. But I don’t know if I’d say they ‘should’ be doing it. Many design projects shouldn’t be billing by the hour so giving a figure up front is virtually impossible.
Truthfully its really helpful - Also like the calculator is really really cool: https://www.trypixel.co/get-a-quote-branding
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now