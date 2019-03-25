1 comment

  • Cihad TurhanCihad Turhan, 7 minutes ago

    Congrats Mark, It's quite a fun game. Really nice idea!

    Before clicking the link, I thought it was a game related to boolean operations in programming (as zeros and ones) and said to myself, "hey, how creative can it be?" then I realized it's boolean operations in vectors (although they have same logic)

    Two feedbacks:

    • Add a success sound when you successfully complete the stage, or buzzing sound when you fail.
    • I didn't fully get when I should use the operations. Take game-pad icon, I move the base first, then move the other buttons to right. After all, I click "subtract" button. Does that mean all the buttons will be subtracted from base? or, will it just subtract the last button from the button before last? Hope this helps you to get the problem Edit: Never mind! I figured it out after I played a few more stages

    Thanks

