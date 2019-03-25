3

Ask DN: Usertesting.com alternatives?

Hello folks, what are you current favourite platforms for remote unmoderated user testing?

Has anyone new come out recently in this space?

To add complication I'm specifically interested in ones that have a UK as well.

Thanks in advance!

  • Richard SisonRichard Sison, 1 minute ago

    Maze.design is pretty good if you use Sketch.

    But for your information:

    All test participants are English-speaking and mostly US-based. You can filter responses based on sex (all, male, female) and age (18-70) when you place an order.

    Hope that helps!

