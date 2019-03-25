2
IQ Certification (iqcertificate.org)
10 hours ago from Ev Dekora, Home Designer
Nice and clean design. Cool work!
It's got a nice colour palette but this is just a bootstrap themed site isn't it?
Great UI/UX Designs, I loved this !!
Clean design work, but I'm missing credibility as there's no info about the company behind it.
Don't waste your time unless you want to pay $20 to some Turkish company to see your results
