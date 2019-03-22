2

Does anyone have experience, good or bad, buying Refurbished Apple products?

I have some purchases in my future and I'm wondering what the mileage is on products from the dusty bin on the Apple site?

Has anyone ever purchased a laptop that was certified refurbished? Did it work out? Were you ultimately happy?

  Long Zheng

    Had good experience with refurbished iPads for my parents. As new quality screen and case, and new battery means no battery degradation.

  Blaine K

    I have many times, zero problems. The only reason I don't more often is because I usually want something that was just released.

  Stephen Thomas

    I've purchased several refurbished products from Apple: Cinema Display, Thunderbolt Display, iMac, MacBook. Every single one has been indistinguishable from a brand new product. I couldn't be happier and would recommend the approach to anyone who doesn't want the absolute latest product. Note that I am talking about buying from the official Apple refurbished store on apple.com. I wouldn't trust, e.g., products from Amazon.

