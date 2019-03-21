Best Monitor under 500 dollars
8 hours ago from Alan Power
Im on the hunt for a new montior. Few requirements, its gotta be under 500 dollars, must be good for a designer. Big I suppose. Any recommendations? What do you use?
I actually bought this one last December: https://www.amazon.com/Acer-EB321HQU-Awidpx-Monitor-Display/dp/B077BSWLTL
I went with size over pixel density. It's been great for me. One of my favorite things is I can have my Switch plugged into the HDMI port, and run my computer over DisplayPort, and when I want to take a break from work I can just use the HDMI input (my Switch) as a picture-in-picture window.
I just bought a new screen based on a friend recommandation. This is the LG 27UD59-B LED https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B0764DMTPN/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&tag=trix0c2-21&psc=1&ref=sr_1_1?s=kitchen&ie=UTF8&qid=1552844455&sr=1-1&refinements=p_n_feature_keywords_three_browse-bin%3A5401208031
4K, good design and fair price
