Show DN: One Page Love v3 (onepagelove.com)
2 hours ago from Rob Hope, One Page Love, Yo!
Hey DN!
One Page Love turns 11 (yup, eleven) next week and decided it was time to fully rebrand for the new v3 launch.
On the color side of things, the 10-year pink is out and a stronger red is in. On the typeface front, Proxima Nova Soft is out and Sofia Pro is in:
I want to write a case-study on the archive design learnings that now include longer screenshot previews. I had no idea how the smallest of grid changes can influence the browsing experience drastically. A couple of weeks ago, I silently rolled-out 4 columns at 3 different thumbnail heights. Sorta like this:
Comments started coming in "it's better, but it's exhausting". After tons of testing and analysis I discovered the user eye was doing too much work (while skimming left-right, up-down) vs the old design (and wasn't worth it even though there was now more inspiration real-estate). The solution came with a 3 column layout with only 2 different heights (small being half ratio of big) creating a clean grid that keep titles in either of 2 lines:
The title text is the real kicker here, I'll try explain in a video soon. But if the title length is two lines the title area goes up (cutting into screenshot), instead of pushing grid down:
Hope that makes sense - thought I'd share the story quick:)
