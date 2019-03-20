4

Best practices for image sizes?

Hey all, what would be the best practices in your opinion for preparing and displaying images on websites so that they display beautifully across different screen densities and breakpoints while optimising loading speed? Right now we're using separate images for non-retina and retina at the maximum breakpoint width but that doesn't address smaller breakpoints which would further speed things up... Appreciate the comments!

