2 comments
Nick Dominguez, a minute ago
Great idea! It's almost like a reverse todo list app. I agree with Ken, I think you could probably just add a block of explainer text underneath the mean header that expounds on what the app actually does and the problem is solves.
Ken Em, 4 hours ago
I've looked at this page and still don't know what this app does. I see that it has some features listed, but nowhere do I see an overview of what its purpose is.
