4
Growing more human: a journey to empathetic AI (medium.com)
28 minutes ago from Sasha Turischev, Founder & Art Director at Zajno
28 minutes ago from Sasha Turischev, Founder & Art Director at Zajno
What exactly does this have to do with AI?
Well, Maslo itself is an AI technology that interacts with users through the mobile app.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now