Humane by Design (humanebydesign.com)
4 hours ago from Jon Yablonski, Senior Product Designer at General Motors
4 hours ago from Jon Yablonski, Senior Product Designer at General Motors
This is excellent, thank you for sharing.
EDIT: Since it appears that you've made this yourself, how do you think these values impact UX for GM products? Any concrete examples you can share?
^ Following this
Really nice work and interesting content, so thanks for sharing! I would take a look at the color contrast between text and background though, because right now a lot of text isn't even close to meeting WCAG.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now