Introducing LandingStock: A collection of free images for your landing page

Hello DN Community!

Craig Barber here, London-based Product Designer and creator of LandingStock.

I spend a lot of time creating landing pages for new projects and business ideas.

Finding a quality, free image for your landing page can be tough. You can pay for a subscription on Shutterstock. But it’s expensive. Especially if you’re just testing a new idea.

To solve this problem I’ve launched LandingStock

LandingStock is the result of hours spent browsing free image sites like Freepik, Moose and Unsplash in search of the best, free landing page images.

What makes a perfect landing page image?

Being a designer, I’m really picky when it comes to landing page images. Images featured on LandingStock must meet a certain criteria:

Must be a high quality photo

Can’t be cheesy

Must be clean and minimalistic

Must have some space for copy

Must crop well

Must be useful and practical

I’m starting the collection with 35 images in two categories. People and technology. If people find the site useful, I’ll keep searching and adding more images to the collection as and when I find them.

Questions, comments and all feedback welcome!

Craig