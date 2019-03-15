How do you document the design environment?

By that, I mean the technical side of design. Not the decision making, research, and other background information that informs a design decision. In particular:

Do you have standard practices for documenting design kit usage, required plugins, minimum versioning?

Do you regularly update a changelog that details all the updates from one iteration to the next?

Do you ever use semantic versioning on your files or on your changelog?

Are there clear instructions for how to structure a design file? How to name artboards and layers? What is expected about grouping?

Developers have things like Docker to ensure consistent environments and linting tools that enforce best practices. Designers aren't likely to gain those tools but surely someone has designed a useful system that people actually follow.

So far, my searches have yielded little. I found this document on Notion which seems totally over the top. Deliveroo has something close to what I'm thinking but it's not quite there. TBH, I'd prefer that there weren't multiple tools involved, if possible.

I tried my hand at placing all the documentation into the prototype itself but it's faults make it difficult to continue. There are some nice perks, like making it a million times easier to find your project in Invision and changelog links directly to the affect screen. Beyond that though, design tools aren't really very good at text and it's super tedious to maintain.

