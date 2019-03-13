5 comments

  • Ahmed Sulajman, 1 hour ago

    Good news! Probably we can expect more innovation from Sketch team ;)

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 14 minutes ago

    Sketch is also bringing its tools to the browser starting later this year so users can render an entire document, add developer handoff, and allow editing along with collaboration, all without the need to leave the browser.

    Yes, please.

    • Gracjan ZlotuchaGracjan Zlotucha, 7 minutes ago

      +1 That's what forced me to switch to Figma. Possibility to launch software on Win, macOS + everything in one place without hassle to use InVision etc is a big plus

      • Tyson KingsburyTyson Kingsbury, a minute ago

        yup. Ditto. I never really caught the first 'wave' for Sketch when it got started..and by the time it was really rolling, it seemed a bit daunting...so many plugins you needed etc... And at the time, i was using photoshop for pretty much everything... and felt it would be too big a hassle to switch.

        Then a new project started, and i KNEW photoshop just wasn't going to work...plus it was going to need to be able to synch with developers that were off site... and I found FIGMA ... was able to get comfortable with it within a few hours, and it worked like a miracle with our off-site team.

        Sketch may be too late for me to care at this point.... they'd have to have something SUPER compelling to get me to switch from FIGMA...

  • Ariel VerberAriel Verber, a minute ago

    maybe now they can fix the mirroring & add an android app? :)

