How do you make basic 3d models on mac?
3 hours ago from Andrei Rublev
I'm looking to make something like this: https://dribbble.com/shots/5910874-Slimvoice-Desk
Very basic white 'plastic' 3d models with some lighting and shadows. Similar to a combination of this + wealthsimples 3d stuff.
Any recommendations on applications that won't break my bank account? I'm proficient in the adobe suite and sketch and whatnot but never dabbled with 3d stuff except for cinema4d way back in the day.
Any help is much appreciated, thanks!
Basically looking to make graphics like the blue/white at the bottom of https://www.vectary.com/
