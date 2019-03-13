CorelDraw comes back to the Mac after almost two decades

Hey Designers, today I have noticed CorelDraw in AppStore and I was very surprised to see it there. For almost two decades they refused to support designers working on Mac computers, but here it goes, hallelujah!

CorelDraw was one of my first vector software back to days when I started my graphic design career and it was way better in a lot of specific things even comparing with Illustrator today. I loved to work with CorelDraw, but after a couple of years I decided to switch to Mac and I was really disappointed with their decision to continue supporting only Windows users, which was very weird from my point of view, as it was really easy to notice the growing Mac community each year, especially designers.

So what now, the old love is back ... the thing is, I already spent a lot of efforts in learning and survive with other tools. Also, can you trust to this company anymore? What if they decide again to stop developing this software at some point, especially because of the fact there is so much competition out there like Adobe Illustrator, Affinity Designer, Pixelmator, and others - will this app survive among all those big fish after all?

What are your thoughts about it?