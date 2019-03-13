2

Pipe – Offline Music Player for iOS

2 hours ago from , IOS Developer

Hello Everyone, I just released Offline music player with over wifi file transfer feature. I would like to know your opinions and suggestions about the design and functionality of the app:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/pipe-offline-music-player/id1454346153?ls=1&mt=8

Brief details of Pipe's features:

  • Simple and Fancy User Interface,
  • File Transfer over Wi-Fi,
  • Mini Player,
  • Album's artwork based colors,
  • Create and Organize Playlists,
  • Sleep Timer,
  • Storage Details,
  • Control app from all AirPlay-enabled devices.

And there are also some exciting features already on the list.

Please let me know your opinions,

Have a nice day.

  • Nick BernianNick Bernian, a minute ago

    Hey Nijat,

    The app looks nice and clean.

    Here is some details:

    • Make the Add button "+" bigger on the top right corner
    • Songs etc titles would be nice if you add some margin on the left
    • I really like the playlist design but how about remove bold lines add, which would be cleaner
    • Also, I think you need to work on connect page where you show IP address on the browser.

    Good luck!

