Pipe – Offline Music Player for iOS
2 hours ago from Nijat Muzaffarli, IOS Developer
Hello Everyone, I just released Offline music player with over wifi file transfer feature. I would like to know your opinions and suggestions about the design and functionality of the app:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/pipe-offline-music-player/id1454346153?ls=1&mt=8
Brief details of Pipe's features:
- Simple and Fancy User Interface,
- File Transfer over Wi-Fi,
- Mini Player,
- Album's artwork based colors,
- Create and Organize Playlists,
- Sleep Timer,
- Storage Details,
- Control app from all AirPlay-enabled devices.
And there are also some exciting features already on the list.
Please let me know your opinions,
Have a nice day.
