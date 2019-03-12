3 comments

  • Donna Ng, 4 minutes ago

    Love the ease of use and the interface!

    1 point
  • Ohsik Park, 19 minutes ago

    Hi all, my name is O Park. We are working on the app that can help you get the job you want because we noticed that there are many companies and apps that help companies find talents that they need but there aren’t many apps help people to find the job that they want.

    We are looking for some constructive feedback on our web app before we launch it officially.

    Please feel free to give us any feedback or suggestions.

    0 points