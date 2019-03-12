1 comment

    We’re back and focusing on UX / UI design in our live stream on Behance this week, with 3 talented designers joining to create, share and discuss how they approach designing user interfaces and solving complex problems. Join us for some serious UX / UI inspiration - and join in the conversation during the live stream via the Behance chat pod!

    WHERE:http://bit.ly/2PtKWd4

    WHEN:

    All day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00am PST, to 3:00pm PST. You can see archived shows here: https://www.behance.net/live/replays/creative-fields/132

    WHO:

    Jessie Showalter is a Honolulu-based full stack designer (and self-professed board game nerd) with event startup Hobnob. Join Jessie this week as he designs and prototypes an app for fellow board game enthusiasts in Adobe XD. http://www.jesseshowalter.com/

    Ana Medina is a senior product designer helping companies solve design problems and create memorable experiences through user-centered design. Follow along with Ana as she designs and prototypes a ‘fitness for charity’ mobile app, and dives into her full UI/UX design process with us. https://www.anamedina.design/

    Brent Davidson is a San Francisco-based product designer and current format design lead for Adobe Spark. Over the next 3 days Brent will design and prototype a mobile app for capturing, editing and sharing custom videos using Adobe XD. http://brentdavidson.me/

    You can view the exact schedule and times at:

    https://www.behance.net/live/schedule

