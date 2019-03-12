Live Now: UX / UI design with Jessie Showalter, Ana Medina and Brent Davidson
1 hour ago from Matthew Hollingsworth
1 hour ago from Matthew Hollingsworth
We’re back and focusing on UX / UI design in our live stream on Behance this week, with 3 talented designers joining to create, share and discuss how they approach designing user interfaces and solving complex problems. Join us for some serious UX / UI inspiration - and join in the conversation during the live stream via the Behance chat pod!
WHERE:http://bit.ly/2PtKWd4
WHEN:
All day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00am PST, to 3:00pm PST. You can see archived shows here: https://www.behance.net/live/replays/creative-fields/132
WHO:
Jessie Showalter is a Honolulu-based full stack designer (and self-professed board game nerd) with event startup Hobnob. Join Jessie this week as he designs and prototypes an app for fellow board game enthusiasts in Adobe XD. http://www.jesseshowalter.com/
Ana Medina is a senior product designer helping companies solve design problems and create memorable experiences through user-centered design. Follow along with Ana as she designs and prototypes a ‘fitness for charity’ mobile app, and dives into her full UI/UX design process with us. https://www.anamedina.design/
Brent Davidson is a San Francisco-based product designer and current format design lead for Adobe Spark. Over the next 3 days Brent will design and prototype a mobile app for capturing, editing and sharing custom videos using Adobe XD. http://brentdavidson.me/
You can view the exact schedule and times at:
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now