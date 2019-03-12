1 comment

  • Shay Anand, 6 hours ago

    Hi DN! My name is Shay and I am the maker of UserBit. I designed and built UserBit to provide a central organized repository for your UX process. The goal is to minimize setup work and provide intuitive tooling to help extract business and user needs. The main features are:

    • Real-time collaboration - UserBit app always keeps in sync which makes it easy to work with teammates
    • Offline capable
    • Manage stakeholder and user interviews
    • Analyze/synthesize text for notes and interviews - tag and classify content
    • Intuitive analytics that help you prioritize - easily find top requested feature or top pain points of various user segments.
    • Create and export personas - use auto image and name generation
    • Visual sitemap - to help you plan your apps and features

    Give it a try and I would love to hear your feedback!

    1 point