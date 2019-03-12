2 Icon Editor improvements, edit global colors, import animated icons and smarter icon resizing in Nucleo 2.5.4 (blog.nucleoapp.com)1 hour ago from Sebastiano Guerriero, Founder at Amber Creative LabLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now