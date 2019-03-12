3

Junior UI/UX designer portfolio website review

Dear designers, I had 1.5 year part-time working experience as a UI/UX designer but I quited the job a year ago due to my busy uni studies. Now I am at the last semester of my postgraduate studies so I am starting to seek a new job.

I just launched my portfolio website through Adobe Portfolio. You are welcome to give me any feedback and suggestion.

  Steven Cavins, 11 minutes ago

    Yeah I mean, being new to the industry, it looks like a fairly good impression of a portfolio, but I don't see a lot of you in there, which is what's going to be your biggest selling point so early on.

    I'd pay attention to your contrast ratios (some text is very hard to read) and maybe reconsider all the "sideways iPhone in-hand" glamour shots (pretty dated IMO.) If you're interviewing with SR. designers, they're going to see through all the Dribbble bells and whistles pretty fast, so be prepared to defend any and all decisions.

  Rachel Li, 4 hours ago

    hirachel.myportfolio.com

