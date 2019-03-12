Junior UI/UX designer portfolio website review
4 hours ago from Rachel Li , UI designer
Dear designers, I had 1.5 year part-time working experience as a UI/UX designer but I quited the job a year ago due to my busy uni studies. Now I am at the last semester of my postgraduate studies so I am starting to seek a new job.
I just launched my portfolio website through Adobe Portfolio. You are welcome to give me any feedback and suggestion.
