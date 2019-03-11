How are y'all collecting / organizing design pattern inspiration?

Hey designers! What tools or methods are you guys using to collect and organize your general design inspiration? For example, organizing screenshots of cool UI / UX flows / animations in folders on your disk, Pinterest boards, Invision boards, etc.

Also, with so many channels to find good stuff, do you guys aggregate design inspo from desktop and mobile in a singular place?

Currently, I've been lazy and just have a big folder filled with screenshots and looking for a better process. Thanks in advance!