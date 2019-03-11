1

Which online awards would you consider best, most valuable?

17 hours ago from , Founder @Claan

We have been asked to submit a client's website to some "website awards", but I don't have any clue which are considered important. Here is a list of awards Google return to me:

  1. CSS DESIGN AWARDS
  2. CSSAWDS
  3. THE WEBBY AWARDS
  4. AWWWARDS

Are there any other? Which one would you rate worth submitting? Thank you in advance! Andreas