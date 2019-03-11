1
Which online awards would you consider best, most valuable?
17 hours ago from Andreas Eberharter, Founder @Claan
We have been asked to submit a client's website to some "website awards", but I don't have any clue which are considered important. Here is a list of awards Google return to me:
Are there any other? Which one would you rate worth submitting? Thank you in advance! Andreas
