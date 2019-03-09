Sketch Buttons as Symbols wo Plugin

Hi designers. As I want to avoid plugins (do not ask why please) I want to build a Button-Symbol with Autorsizing in width ... can someone link me to a tutorial, that really does this? I saw a ton with anima or the (not available anymore) paddy plugin - but as sketch has the pining and autotext feature I was wondering this should go with only sketch, right?

What I did encounter is, the autotext works as long as the object its width is moving does not exeed a certain height ... I do not get why.