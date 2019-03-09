Sketch Buttons as Symbols wo Plugin

2

Hi designers. As I want to avoid plugins (do not ask why please) I want to build a Button-Symbol with Autorsizing in width ... can someone link me to a tutorial, that really does this? I saw a ton with anima or the (not available anymore) paddy plugin - but as sketch has the pining and autotext feature I was wondering this should go with only sketch, right?

What I did encounter is, the autotext works as long as the object its width is moving does not exeed a certain height ... I do not get why.

  • Josh Sanders, 1 day ago

    ive tried what felt like 100s variations myself... scourged the internet for articles and tuts... only to find that using a plugin is currently still the best (only feasible?) way of doing this. I used paddy for the longest time, and loved every second of it. When it was discontinued, my team and I were left scrambling trying to figure out what to do with all our button symbols. Once Anima added their padding feature, I decided to go that route. It's not perfect, and is still just a shadow of what Paddy used to be in terms of functionality, but makes for very simple and easy button symbols that are responsive. I know that's not what you wanted to hear, but throughout all the time i've personally invested in attempting to solve this same problem I'd still say using a plugin is the way to go for this.

