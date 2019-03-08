2 comments

  • Zack Brown, 1 hour ago

    Hey DN! A year ago, our team released Haiku for Mac in beta. At the time, we wanted Haiku to be a bit of everything — animation tool, UI builder, "the missing link between design and code."

    Through a year of user feedback and steady improvements, we've discovered that what users loved most about Haiku was its animation capabilities. It turns out "visual animations that ship to production" were a big unmet need!

    So Haiku is now Haiku Animator. Animate your Figma, Sketch, or Illustrator files with our powerful timeline. Add your animations to any iOS, Android, React, Angular, or Vue app. Stay connected between motion design & code like never before with our version-controlled Publish workflow.

    Animator represents a year of dedication and progress from our team — anyone who checked it out before, we invite you to check it out again. And new users, welcome! We hope you love using Haiku Animator to create cross-platform UI animations.

    Read more on our blog: https://www.haikuforteams.com/blog/haiku-is-now-animator

    5 points
  • Ken Em, 24 minutes ago

    Maybe add your comments to the existing thread instead of creating a duplicate, to keep the discussion in one place.

    https://www.designernews.co/stories/101188-haiku-animator

    0 points