2 Adminimal WordPress plugin: a front end toolbar replacement for admins (wordpress.org)6 hours ago from Ale Urrutia, UX Design director wearables & home at HuaweiLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now