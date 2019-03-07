2 comments
Alan Bi, 10 hours ago
Hello!
I'm a high school senior passionate about CS, and I recently created a web app called Statsify. I'm sharing Statsify here for anyone who might find the tool useful in generating pretty visuals about different web pages/sites.
Please let me know if you have any questions or feedback!
Ashraf Ali, 1 minute ago
This is really awesome. I really appreciate you sharing this. I think it's a solid entry into a web app and a clever way to test the waters with your CS skills. Keep onward!
