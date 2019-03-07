Realtimeboard is now MIRO

Realtimeboard is an online whiteboard tool - I fall in love with it some time ago and use it all the time. And just recently they change their brand to MIRO along with all the key visuals. You can see the results here: https://brand.realtimeboard.com/7/

Overall look seems very similar to Dropbox but other thing caught my eye and I'm curious your thoughts about it. I noticed they used images of real people in their key visuals along with illustration, similar approach Slack did in their recent redesign. And they both were using illustrations before, also previous Slack illustrations, in my perspective seems like start a trend of using it, in most of the startups nowadays. So with those recent changes you things some new trend is coming up? (not like using real photos along with illustrations is something new ;)