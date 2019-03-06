Figma components tutorial: the management for Instances (medium.com)
4 hours ago from R. Kamushken, UI Designer
4 hours ago from R. Kamushken, UI Designer
I love Figma, but the fact that we need an article like this just to simulate basic states of a component is crazy to me. The article is fine, but we should have a screen design tool by now that can actually recreate the environments we are designing for.
I think once Modulz or another HTMl/CSS based tool comes out people will realize that Figma might not have as long of a future as past design tools have had. HTML and CSS gives you things like hover and click states out of the box, not to mention buttons that resize with their content and actual responsive design not just corner constraints.
The fact that design tools have to rely on 3rd party plugins or painstakingly recreating web functionality in their own rendering engine is just bizarre to me. We are mostly designing for the web, why not use the web to render it?
TLDR: Pros and Cons of swapping between hidden layers and detaching a Component into the new Master. Inspired by Userpic
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now