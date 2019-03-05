Is Principle will be soon discontinued?
16 hours ago from Hillel Cohen, Director of UX at Kaltura
It's been a very long time there was not major feature added to the tool. So I am Wondering if it will be soon discontinued.
16 hours ago from Hillel Cohen, Director of UX at Kaltura
It's been a very long time there was not major feature added to the tool. So I am Wondering if it will be soon discontinued.
…
And version 5.4 is listed on the Principle version history page, so I assume that will be released soon.
There’s been TONS of good updates recently to Principle.
If I remember correct, there was just one guy who was working on the development of Principle. Still he's doing pretty much amazing job delivering such stable application.
I don't think it's going anywhere.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now