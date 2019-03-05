3

Is Principle will be soon discontinued?

16 hours ago from , Director of UX at Kaltura

It's been a very long time there was not major feature added to the tool. So I am Wondering if it will be soon discontinued.

2 comments

  • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, 2 minutes ago
    • Version 5.3 released Jan 09, 2019
    • Version 5.2 released Dec 17, 2018
    • Version 5.1 released Oct 26, 2018
    • Version 5.0 released Oct 24, 2018
    • Version 4.7 released Oct 13, 2018
    • Version 4.6 released Oct 03, 2018
    • Version 4.5 released Sep 21, 2018
    • Version 4.4 released Sep 12, 2018
    • Version 4.3 released Sep 06, 2018
    • Version 4.2 released Aug 31, 2018
    • Version 4.1 released Aug 30, 2018
    • Version 4.0 released Aug 29, 2018

    And version 5.4 is listed on the Principle version history page, so I assume that will be released soon.

    There’s been TONS of good updates recently to Principle.

    0 points
  • George Brown, 1 minute ago

    If I remember correct, there was just one guy who was working on the development of Principle. Still he's doing pretty much amazing job delivering such stable application.

    I don't think it's going anywhere.

    0 points