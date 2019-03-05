8 Do you know any great design tools, OSS projects, books, podcasts or conferences made by women? 36 minutes ago from lisa dziuba, Swift learnerHappy to hear your suggestions!Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now