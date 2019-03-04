4 comments

  • Olivier Aubin, 2 hours ago

    14$ / Mo is a bit pricey for a mail client.

    3 points
  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 1 hour ago

    The contrast ratio on some of this text is rough–I'd improve if I wanted to advertise a product centered around readability.

    1 point
  • Matt KMatt K, 4 minutes ago

    Yikes, another acquihire in the making.

    Creating an email client seems to be a great way to get hired by a major tech company: Mailbox got bought by Dropbox, Sparrow by Google, Astro by Slack. Who's up next? Apple? Facebook? InVision?*

    Plus $14 per month is optimistic for a fancy front-end to Gmail.

    *If they do, it'll look great, but each email takes five minutes to load.

    0 points
  • Nikhil Vootkur, 5 minutes ago

    This is so beautiful

    0 points