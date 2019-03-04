Consider (a new email client in development) (consider.co)
6 hours ago from Ken Em, Visual person
14$ / Mo is a bit pricey for a mail client.
The contrast ratio on some of this text is rough–I'd improve if I wanted to advertise a product centered around readability.
Yikes, another acquihire in the making.
Creating an email client seems to be a great way to get hired by a major tech company: Mailbox got bought by Dropbox, Sparrow by Google, Astro by Slack. Who's up next? Apple? Facebook? InVision?*
Plus $14 per month is optimistic for a fancy front-end to Gmail.
*If they do, it'll look great, but each email takes five minutes to load.
This is so beautiful
