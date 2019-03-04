User interfaces: hiding stuff should be a last resort (adamsilver.io)
10 hours ago from Adam Silver, Designer
Is it OK if I completely disagree? Contextual UI is a great thing and should definitely be used IMO. You don't want to overwhelm the user with options, especially when they use only 5% of those on a daily basis.
I think we agree. If you declutter as much as possible and what you're left with means you need to hide something to help users, great.
For example, on the service I'm currently designing we have accordions and toggle menus. We tried our best not to need these things. But after the effort to declutter, and use pages as much as possible, it still makes sense to have these things in certain places. But with that said, the majority of our UI just shows the content and it works well.
What I'm more saying, is not to start with the assumption that hiding stuff is better.
It's ok, and thank you for doing it respectfully and in a mature way.
I think hiding excess content is useful when you want the hierarchy to be clear at first glance. This is more pertinent on mobile where we are obviously very sensitive about what we're expecting our customers to scroll through. I've embraced progressive disclosure as a means to always offer a clear path for those who want it, and those that want to drill down into the nitty gritty will find their way too.
