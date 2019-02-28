1 comment
Pinaki Panda, 3 hours ago
Hello everyone,
I have built Fathom out of a personal need for easily setting up and conducting interviews with users and website visitors.
Installing the Fathom code snippet on your website will allow you to segment your visitors, request them for interviews for a reward (via our Recruiter), carry out the interview over a regular phone call, and record and transcribe the call. You can then draw insights from the call recordings.
We are right now in free beta and available to assist you. Please do check us out and share your feedback. Pinaki - Founder, fathomapp.com
