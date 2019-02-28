2
Meet Jet Engine! Your New Super Power To Create Custom Post Types With Jupiter X (themes.artbees.net)
19 hours ago from Laura Rodd, Digital Producer
Post types are usually built into a WordPress theme. But, if you don’t need them, they end up cluttering your WP Dashboard and just slows down your website admin speed. Jupiter X solved that with a powerful plugin! Know more about JetEngine in this latest blog post and learn how to create custom post types with Jupiter X.
