Resources on accessibility in reference to neurodiversity?

I'm doing some research into web/digital accessibility and wondered if anyone has links to further resources, specifically how neurodiversity affects accessibility too?

I've found this on W3 (https://www.w3.org/WAI/people-use-web/abilities-barriers/)

In the terms of Neurodiversity being:

"a concept where neurological differences are to be recognized and respected as any other human variation. These differences can include those labeled with Dyspraxia, Dyslexia, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Dyscalculia, Autistic Spectrum, Tourette Syndrome, and others."

Thanks!

  • Adam WAdam W, 1 minute ago

    Check out Mismatch: How Inclusion Shapes Design by Kat Holmes. It's an excellent read on designing for inclusion as a general practice and offers perspective on how to approach design considerations under the principle of "solve for one, extend for many".

    There are a ton of great resources here as well — mismatch.design

