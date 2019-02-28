Resources on accessibility in reference to neurodiversity?

I'm doing some research into web/digital accessibility and wondered if anyone has links to further resources, specifically how neurodiversity affects accessibility too?

I've found this on W3 (https://www.w3.org/WAI/people-use-web/abilities-barriers/)

In the terms of Neurodiversity being:

"a concept where neurological differences are to be recognized and respected as any other human variation. These differences can include those labeled with Dyspraxia, Dyslexia, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Dyscalculia, Autistic Spectrum, Tourette Syndrome, and others."

Thanks!